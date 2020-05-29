Three men including groom issued compounds over Serdang temple wedding during CMCO

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan in a statement today said police have completed investigations on the case and recorded statements from all parties involved in the wedding. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — A bridegroom was among three men slapped with RM1,000 compound each for flouting the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) for organising a wedding ceremony in Serdang, Seri Kembangan last Sunday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan in a statement today said police have completed investigations on the case and recorded statements from all parties involved in the wedding.

He added the investigation paper was referred to the Selangor Public Prosecutor Office on Wednesday and received the order to compound the temple chairman, bridegroom, and priest at 2.30pm today.

On Sunday, a viralled video showed a temple in Serdang being flooded with almost 100 individuals believed for a wedding ceremony even though the government prohibits gathering including at temples following the implementation of CMCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate development, Ismadi said police have remanded eight men in connection with a brawl between two tow truck groups in the middle of Jalan Serdang Raya 1/7 here, yesterday.

He said the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court issued the remand orders for two to four days against the suspects.

“Police are still conducting further investigations and hunting for the remaining suspects,” he added.

In a separate case, Ismadi said a local man, in his 30’s, was arrested following the discovery of a body at Taman Sg Besi Indah bus station, Serdang here.

The same court ordered the suspect to be remanded for seven days in the Serdang district police lock-up while the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

Last Monday, a homeless man was found dead, believed to have been murdered at a school bus stop near Serdang here. — Bernama