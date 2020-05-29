Terengganu now a green zone after final Covid-19 patient discharged

Terengganu previously recorded 111 Covid-19 positive cases, with one death. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 29 — Terengganu is now free of Covid-19 and has been categorised as green zone, said state Health Director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

He said this follows current developments of Covid-19 in the state, with the last positive patient discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

He added that the 35-year-old patient from Kemaman was admitted into the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan, Pahang on May 20 after being found positive for Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, we do not have any more positive Covid-19 cases and I hope the people of Terengganu continue practising the hygienic measures recommended by the Health Ministry by always washing hands, wearing masks and observing social distancing.

“For daily activities such as the business sector, continue observing the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the ministry such as recording the details of customers, checking their body temperature, and providing sanitisers in their premises,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

For the record, Terengganu previously recorded 111 Covid-19 cases, with one death.

Of these, Dungun had the highest number of cases with 38, followed by Besut (35), Kuala Terengganu (18), Setiu (eight), Kemaman (six), Kuala Nerus (four) and Marang (two).

Hulu Terengganu was the only district in the state with zero Covid-19 cases. — Bernama