Terengganu MB says will lift dine-in restrictions soon

Customers pack food to go at a food court in Penang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 29 — Dining-in at restaurants and eateries in Terengganu will be allowed soon, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said a standard operating procedure (SOP), which will take into account all aspects, is being worked out, before an official announcement is made on the matter.

“Most important is for operators and patrons to change their mindset. The permission (for dine-in) is not to allow them to sit for hours (in restaurants and eateries) just over a glass of teh tarik.

“It is important to ensure the safety and health of all quarters,” he said on his official Facebook today.

The posting received a lot of comments from netizens, many supporting the move as it would allow operators of restaurants and eateries to be back in business.

A few suggested that periodical checks be conducted at the restaurants and eateries to ensure compliance with the SOP set by the government.

There are also comments suggesting the state government to allow more mosques and surau to be opened, but Ahmad Samsuri said it could not be done yet.

“We will do so in stages by taking into account advice from the Mufti’s Office, Health Ministry and the relevant agencies,” he added. — Bernama