Royal Malaysian Navy to look into expanding base in Sabah east coast

KOTA KINABALU, May 29 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is looking into the expansion of its base to accommodate the asset requirements of RMN especially in the east coast of Sabah.

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany however said the matter is still at discussion stage with the Sabah state government.

“The expansion of RMN base is expected to be built in Sandakan as the existing base in Sandakan is old while RMN assets are growing.

“Based on the current security factors, we need locate assets there (Sandakan) and as such RMN needs to increase the existing facilities,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at Sabah State Administrative Centre today.

Mohd Reza said to realise the idea several matters should be taken into consideration including the cost of construction and area to build the base.

In this regard, he said RMN is cooperating with other security agencies especially in the east coast in the effort to protect the security of national waters. — Bernama