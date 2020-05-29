GPS supporting Dr Mahathir’s return to power? Sheer lunacy, says Wan Junaidi

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the blogger’s action to link GPS with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s attempt to return to power was sheer lunacy and baseless accusation as GPS is a well-structured and highly-disciplined political coalition. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, May 29 — Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today rapped a blogger for trying to shake the stability of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led government by spreading rumours that members of Parliament (MPs) from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have turned their backs to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the blogger’s action to link GPS with the former prime minister’s attempt to return to power was sheer lunacy and baseless accusation as GPS is a well-structured and highly-disciplined political coalition.

“We, under the leadership of Sarawak Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg always have one voice. So, I don’t believe that GPS MPs can be pulled out like some goat, chicken or cattle,” he told reporters after visiting the canal project in Kampung Tabuan Selipar Putus here today.

Wan Junaidi said this in response to the viral speculation initiated by a blogger that up to 129 MPs, including 18 from GPS, had pledged their support to Dr Mahathir to return as Prime Minister.

“Maybe that 129 refers to the number of MPs at the time when GPS supported Tun M (Mahathir) before. It does not valid anymore. Once we pledged our support to Muhyiddin, we will not support any other parties,” said Wan Junaidi, who is also Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Prior to this, Abang Johari reaffirmed GPS support to Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure political stability in the country, and to restore Sarawak rights in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

When asked on why GPS ditched its support for Dr Mahathir to continue as prime minister, Abang Johari said the former had not been consistent in his stand. — Bernama