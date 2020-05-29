Dr Mahathir: I am still Bersatu chairman and I will bring a motion to sack Muhyiddin at next party meeting

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Selangor building in Petaling Jaya May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claims that he is still the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman and plans to bring a motion to sack Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a party meeting in the near future.

“We want to sack him but we have to call for an MPT (supreme council meeting),” he said during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya this afternoon.

“However, he cannot meet anyone now as he is in quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 patient at a meeting.”

Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin has done several “wrong things” in the party, including appointing and ordering several party members to exceed their powers, namely organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, and appointing Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as the party secretary general.

“There is no setiausaha kerja (organising secretary) post and he has no powers whatsoever, only susun meja (arranging tables).

“The secretary-general of the party is still Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Muhyiddin was supposed to discuss matters with me but never did,” he alleged.

