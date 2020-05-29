Bersatu sec-gen insists Dr Mahathir and co no longer party members, can’t compete in internal polls

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has insisted that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four of the party’s MPs have lost their positions and memberships in the party according to its constitution.

He said that although the party’s disciplinary chairman has received numerous complaints about Dr Mahathir’s faction, including joint statements with the Pakatan Harapan Opposition and his no-confidence motion in Parliament, it was all irrelevant as the group had breached clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution that states that party members are not allowed to join any other political parties.

“In this matter, disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmudin has told me as the secretary-general this no longer needs to be brought to the board as their membership was revoked under clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3.

“I want to emphasise that they were not fired but their membership was suspended for violating the party’s constitution.

“The party membership is greater than the individual and no one is above the party’s constitution,” he said during a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters here today.

Hamzah also said the decision also makes all five — Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Maszlee Malik — not qualified to contest in the ongoing party polls.

“They are no longer members, how can they contest?” he said.

MORE TO COME