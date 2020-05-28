Ousted from Bersatu, Dr Mahathir and co calls move illegal, says result of Muhyiddin’s dictatorship

The five, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, pledged to ensure Bersatu returns on the right path and not become the vehicle for certain parties who are only after power and positions. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The five MPs, removed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) including its founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has called the move illegal and labelled it a product of a dictatorship by its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

They insisted that the interpretation of the party’s constitution that was used against them to invoke their removal was shallow and unreasonable while acknowledging they are aware of the removal letters but did not confirm if they have received it psychically.

“We categorically disagree that our membership has been stopped immediately, not to mention it is in contradiction with the rules while denying us our right to defend ourselves and provide explanations, which is our right under the principles of the rule of law.

“What is evident, the office of the President is playing with politics during the Covid-19 issue and the economic downturn that has hit the country.

“This also reflects the President’s dictatorship,” read the statement signed by the five.

The five are Dr Mahathir, his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Bersatu’s disputed Youth Wing leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, former education minister Maszlee Malik and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

Earlier today, letters were sent out to each of the five, stating how they had been dropped from the party for sitting with the Opposition during the recent one-day Parliament sitting on May 18, and not on the side of the government led by Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We would also like to state that such unilateral actions by Bersatu’s president in firing us without reason is due to his own insecurities in the face of the party elections as well as his position as the most unstable Prime Minister in the history of this country’s administration,” read the statement.

It was also highlighted how the letters issued to the five showed the disorder within the party’s secretariat, claiming the letters were signed by an unauthorized person, saying it showed the lack of professionalism within the party.

“The act by the working secretary to issue such a letter, to whom among them includes the founder of the Bersatu party himself, is extremely ridiculous and rude,” it said.

In denouncing their removals, the five said that they reserved the right to take necessary legal action not only related to their situation but also steps that will ensure the welfare of Bersatu’s grassroot members.

The five pledged to ensure Bersatu returns on the right path and not become the vehicle for certain parties who are only after power and positions.

“To the other Bersatu Members of Parliament, we call and appeal to you, look at what is happening to our own party, having lost power among the states and are now becoming the joke of parties who we used to contend against,” it read.