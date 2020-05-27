Tawau Health Office seeking foreign worker for Covid-19 test

TAWAU, May 27 — The Tawau Health Office is in the midst of tracking down a foreigner believed to be working at an oil palm plantation here for a Covid-19 screening test.

According to sources, the man, who did not possess valid documentation, had allegedly entered the country from Indonesia through a backdoor route on Sunday (May 24).

It is understood that the worker returned to Indonesia with his friend before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

Locals who realised the presence of the foreigners at a workers’ quarters had notified auxiliary police for follow-up action to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

Tawau District Health officer Dr G. Navindran, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the office was looking for the worker to conduct the screening test.

“There were two individuals, this morning we ‘took’ one of them from the workers’ quarters, and are looking for another one,” he said.

Dr Navindran said previously, 10 illegal immigrants who had undergone Covid-19 screenings and quarantined at the Teachers’ Education Institute campus in Tawau were found to be negative, and all of them, including a child, were referred to the Immigration Department for further action. — Bernama