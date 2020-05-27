No need to attend pre-marriage course during CMCO in Kedah, says MB

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 27 — Muslim couples who intend to tie the knot during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in Kedah need not attend a pre-marriage course as required previously.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said a couple would normally be required to attend a pre-marriage course for at least six hours.

“Since there are no classes (courses) because of the CMCO, a relaxation is given to candidates who have not attended the course, they only have to go through a brief interview before the marriage solemnisation takes place,” he said after chairing the meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said the interview process would be conducted by the district religious department and it would only take between 10 and 15 minutes.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government would apply to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to allow more ferries to Langkawi to operate during the CMCO period.

Currently, Muhammad Sanusi said only one ferry was allowed to operate daily with two sessions in the morning and evening.

“During CMCO, the number of ferry passengers is limited as there is a need for social distancing (but) fuel costs and ferry operations are still the same, so it is impossible to cover the operating costs,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said he would ask the relevant state government exco to hold discussions with the ministry to consider increasing the number of ferries or providing subsidies to ferry operators. — Bernama