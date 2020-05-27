‘Kayangan’ or ‘bumi’, everyone is equal under CMCO SOP, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the daily CMCO media conference in Putrajaya May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 27 — Anyone who violates the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Aidilfitri celebration throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period will be subjected to the appropriate action, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the SOP applies to all regardless of whether they are dignitaries or ordinary people, and it is up to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to act against the violators.

“There is no difference between the “kayangan” (VIP) and “bumi” clusters (ordinary people); anyone committing an offence while celebrating Aidilfitri during CMCO is liable to face action by the enforcement authorities,” he said at a daily CMCO media conference here today.

He was asked to comment on a handful of dignitaries who apparently violated the SOP on social distancing and number of guests allowed at Aidilfitri celebration, as shown on photos they shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri was also asked on the permission for support staff (AKP) in schools to return to work.

He said they have already been directed to work from the office, just like other civil servants.

“They are support staff such as clerks...the Chief Secretary to the Government had announced the reopening of government agencies and that civil servants can start work, and the AKP is a part of civil servants,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that since April 27, a total of 53,785 students who were staying on campus had been sent back to their hometowns by the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Yesterday, the ministry sent home 1,144 students by four flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu.

“Today, 584 students will be flown out to their hometowns via two flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

He said the students involved would have to take swab tests before flying home. — Bernama