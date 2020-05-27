Covid-19: Johor govt urges employers to register with Socso for foreign worker screening

Health workers test a foreign worker for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The Johor government has urged employers to register under the state’s Social Security Organisation (Socso) so that their foreign migrant workers can be screened for Covid-19.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said Johor Socso has been asked to provide workers with health screening services through the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP).

“As of May 16, a total of 141,538 applications have been received by Socso, and of that figure, 48,769 involves foreign migrant workers,” he said.

Vidyananthan said a total of 44 Covid-19 positive cases involving foreigners, including 17 foreign migrant workers, have been reported in the state as of yesterday.

“Out of the total figure, only seven cases are still being treated in hospital,” he said in a statement on Johor’s daily Covid-19 update today.

In cases of employees not registered under Socso, Vidyananthan explained that it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure that their employees undergo Covid-19 screening at designated private clinics.

“Yesterday, there was an increase in Covid-19 positive cases among foreign migrant workers in the country.

“Through the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening of the economy, employers are responsible for ensuring that their foreign migrant workers undergo Covid-19 screening before being allowed to work,” he said.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said employers who do not screen their foreign migrant workers for Covid-19 may be subject to action by the local authorities.