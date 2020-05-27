CMCO: Nine, including teen, nabbed for gambling in Sungai Petani

Kuala Muda Police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said those arrested in a police raid at 10.20pm were aged between 16 and 54. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, May 27 — Nine men, including a 16-year-old, were arrested while they were playing poker at a house in Taman Ria, Sungai Petani last night.

Kuala Muda Police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said those arrested in a police raid at 10.20pm were aged between 16 and 54.

“Our team members were patrolling and monitoring the area in view of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when they received a tip-off and conducted a raid at a house where gambling activities were taking place.

“Investigations revealed that the 39-year-old homeowner had organised the activity and we also seized 52 pieces of playing cards, table, chairs and RM370 in cash,” he told Bernama here today.

Adzli said all of them had been taken to the Kuala Muda Police Headquarters for gambling offences, failing to provide a reasonable excuse for gathering and violating the CMCO.

“All of them are being remanded for one day and cases are being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Regulation 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020,” he said. — Bernama