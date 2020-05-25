Sibu man who breached Covid-19 home quarantine to eat noodles surrenders to police

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SIBU, May 25 — A 27-year-old construction site supervisor today surrendered himself to the Sibu Jaya police station after violating the quarantine order at his house and going out to enjoy a plate of noodles.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit who confirmed the matter said the case has been referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for further action.

The actions of the man, who lives at the Taman Bandar Sibu Jaya People’s Housing Project, in defying the 14-day quarantine order became public knowledge after he posted a photograph of himself enjoying noodles at a coffee shop.

A Facebook friend questioned how he managed to leave the house, and the man said he had removed the plastic QR wristband by pulling it until it came loose.

Stanley said the act was slammed by netizens and the man surrendered himself at the police station after the post went viral.

The man arrived here on May 17 from Kuala Lumpur, where he was ordered by the MOH to be placed under quarantine for Covid-19 in a hotel for a day before continuing it in his home until May 30. — Bernama