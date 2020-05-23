Two Bersatu reps in Penang withdraw support for Pakatan

Bersatu's Bertam assemblyman Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifli Md Lazim have express support for the party and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang who maintained their support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) after their party pulled out from the coalition have since withdrawn their support as well.

Malaysiakini reported Bertam assemblyman Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq together with Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifli Md Lazim as confirming the matter earlier today.

Khalid said he was following the party’s direction and supports its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when asked about the change in stance.

“I suppose I will be considered an Opposition member after this. My stance is I am with the party, and I am with the president,” he said.

On his part, Zolkifli was reported saying that he will also toe the party line, adding how he has not been invited to attend any state functions since the movement control order began.

Both men had met with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow twice to voice their support for PH in February, amid the political crisis that led to the collapse of the PH government.

It is understood that Khalid has recently been appointed chairman of the Penang Regional Development Authority under the Rural Development Ministry, while Zolkifli has been appointed to MARA’s investment arm Mara Corp Sdn Bhd’s board of advisors.

Both have not informed Penang State Assembly speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang of their withdrawal of support. When contacted, Chow declined to comment.