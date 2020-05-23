Ismail Sabri: Tertiary students still on campus to be sent home earlier on May 26

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the process of sending home 1,480 tertiary students who are still staying on campus will be brought forward to May 26. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 ― The process of sending home 1,480 tertiary students who are still staying on campus will be brought forward to May 26, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Higher Education Ministry had discussed with Malaysia Airlines and obtained its agreement to provide flights to send the students back to their hometowns.

“Four flights are scheduled for Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu to send home 1,148 students.

“Another two flights are scheduled for Kuching to Kuala Lumpur to bring home 332 students,” he told a daily news conference here today.

Ismail Sabri had said earlier that the process of sending home tertiary students had been halted because of the Aidilfitri celebrations and would resume on May 28. ― Bernama