Rohingya teen, woman charged in court for murder of six-year-old girl in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A Rohingya teenager and his wife were charged in the Ampang Magistrate and Sessions Court here today over the death of the woman’s six-year-old daughter whose body was found in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Memanda 3, Ampang.

The 17-year-old man, who is unemployed, was charged with the girl’s murder. He nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim, but no plea was recorded as the matter comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man, who is a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, was charged with murdering the child in a hotel room at Jalan Memanda 5, between 12.01 am 1.30am on May 11.

The court set September 1 for mention pending forensic, chemical, and medical reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Sangitaa prosecuted in the case, while counsel Svetlana Nordin represented the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, aged 23 and a Rohingya, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court on a charge with neglecting the girl that it exposed the girl to physical injury at the same place, time and date.

The woman, who is also a UNHCR cardholder. was charged under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or 20 years jail or both, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus did not allow the woman bail and fixed July 2 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted.

On May 11, the body of the fully-clothed girl was found lying on the ground in front of a restaurant of a shopping mall in Ampang. — Bernama