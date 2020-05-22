Investigation paper on baby thrown out from fourth floor in Penang handed to DPP

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A. A Anbalagan said the IP was handed over to the DPP last Tuesday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BALIK PULAU, May 22 — The investigation paper (IP) on a newborn baby girl thrown out from the fourth floor of the flats unit at Persiaran Mayang Pasir 5, Bayan Baru near here last May 13 has been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

He said a woman, believed to be the baby’s mother, and her boyfriend, both 18, were also released the same day after police completed investigating the case.

“As for the baby, she is still receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital. According to a doctor, her condition is improving and she is slowly recovering,” he told a media conference here today.

In the incident, police arrested a teenage girl, believed to be the baby’s mother, to assist investigation before arresting her boyfriend on Thursday. Both of them were remanded for seven and six days respectively.

In another development, Anbalagan said he had been conducting house-to-house checks in the area to detect individuals who returned to their hometowns for the Aidilfitri by violating the ban on interstate travel. — Bernama