1,272 Kota Kinabalu policemen deployed to monitor Aidilfitri SOP compliance

Police and army personnel man a roadblock at Kuching International Airport to prevent people going for the ‘balik kampung’ rush for Aidilfitri, May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 22 — A total of 1,272 policemen from the Kota Kinabalu district police contingent will be deployed to monitor the public’s compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Sabah government during the Aidilfitri celebration.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said they will be mobilised for the job from tomorrow with almost 30 teams in the Kota Kinabalu city alone, covering Inanam, Manggatal, and Gaya Island.

“This is to ensure the public adhere to the SOP set by the state government to contain the spread of the Covid-19,” he told reporters here today.

He said roadblocks around Kota Kinabalu will be reduced to only two, involving the main road access to the city, to enable more policemen to be deployed for SOP monitoring throughout the Hari Raya celebration.

Meanwhile, Habibi said the crime index in Kota Kinabalu has dropped to 51.52 per cent since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 until May 15 compared to the corresponding period last year.

During the MCO, police also detained 166 individuals for various crimes including drug possession and trafficking, with the total value of seizure estimated to be RM137,393.60, he said. — Bernama