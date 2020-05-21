Funds for one-off RM200 aid channelled to institutions of higher learning, says ministry

The Higher Education Ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31. The Higher Education Ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31. The Higher Education Ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31. The Higher Education Ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31.The Higher Education Ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 ― The Higher Education Ministry said it has channelled funds to institutions of higher learning (IPT) to be disbursed as a one-off RM200 aid to eligible students.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said payment would only be made into the student’s account and that the aid was only for Malaysian citizens who are active full-time students on March 31.

Students who have yet to receive the aid can contact their respective instituition’s Academic Admittance Affairs Department/Student Affairs Unit/Student Development Unit immediately, the statement said.

For the IPT list and contact numbers, students can log on to https://bit.ly/2ygNPKk.

“The government hopes that this aid will, in some small way, help to ease the burden faced by IPT students during the movement control order (MCO),” it said.

On March 27, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN), which included a one-off RM200 payment to every student of IPT under the ministry ― Bernama