Senior minister: Malaysians returning home from abroad to foot half of hotel quarantine bill

A general view of hotels lining Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Begining June 1, Malaysians returning home from overseas will have to bear 50 per cent cost of hotel accommodation during their mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that non-Malaysians will have to pay 100 per cent of hotel accommodation when they are quarantined upon arrival in the country,

“Previously, the accommodation costs were borne by the government.

“Now, Malaysians who return to the country will bear half of the full amount and for non-Malaysians, permanent resident status and others, they will have to pay full amount,” he said during the non-health daily briefing today.

MORE TO COME