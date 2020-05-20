Selangor uses Kita2Kita app for better aid distribution management

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the technology is an innovation and a new norm implementation by the Mentri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) to address the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Selangor government is using the Kita2Kita (K2K) application technology to ensure recipients of its Aidilfitri aid adhere to social distancing requirements.

Today, the state distributed the aid in the form of the food basket and cash to some 2,000 recipients from around Hulu Klang, Gombak Setia and Sungai Tua.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the technology is an innovation and a new norm implementation by the Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) to address the spread of Covid-19.

“This system is helping to smoothen the management of the aid recipients, so they would not have to gather in a large number at the same time.

“They just need to arrive at the appointed time. Previously, up to 500 recipients would gather at the same time, but this time it was different,” he told reporters at the event.

The annual charity programme has been implemented for the past five years in collaboration with MBI’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“The difference this year is on the effectiveness of the recipients tracking system implementation using the Quick Response Code (QR Code) system and online registration. We also applied this innovation to ensure the accuracy of the recipients’ details and to avoid leakage,” he explained.

Amirudin also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and hoped that the donation would bring Aidilfitri cheer to those in need.

Meanwhile, Think City Sdn Bhd principal advisor Dr Shahridan Faiez said the K2K application, which had been developed since March, was aimed at increasing productivity and efficiency of the Selangor state government in organising programmes to help the needy.

The application can be downloaded by android users through the Google Play Store.

“It will ensure the aid from the state government reach its target group. It has the eligibility verification process and system where no one else could claim the aid items without passing the level clearance.

“Among others, it uses the facial recognition technology that matches the face of the recipients to their picture on the identity card (MyKad),” he said, adding that the process of distributing aid to a recipient could be completed in 10 minutes. — Bernama