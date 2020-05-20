MOF invites organisations to share ideas for 2021 Budget

According to the Parliament’s official website, the 2021 Budget is expected to be announced on October 2 at 4pm. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Finance Ministry, which is currently formulating strategies for the 2021 Budget, has invited private organisations and non-governmental organisations to share their ideas.

The ministry, via its Twitter account, said they should submit issues and proposals by Friday, May 22, 2020 via https://budgetmemorandum.treasury.gov.my

According to the Parliament’s official website, the 2021 Budget is expected to be announced on October 2 at 4pm. — Bernama