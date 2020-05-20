Job affected by Covid-19? MDEC offers 3,800 free online courses

Among the courses offered are Google IT Automation with Python, SAS Programmer, and Intel Introduction to Deep Learning. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has urged Malaysians who have been affected by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and are looking for new employment opportunities to register for free online courses on digital and data skills.

MDEC Chief Marketing Officer Raymond Siva said MDEC, in a partnership with global online learning platform, Coursera via the “Let’s Learn Digital” under the #mydigitalworkforce initiative, is offering a total of 3,800 courses including Professional Training Certificate through applications until December 31 this year.

“There are 3,800 courses taught by world-leading universities and industry educators which cover critical digital skills required in the workforce right now.

“The initiative includes professional certificates designed for specifically trained people for jobs in high demand that under the new normal,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama TV via Skype for the production of a documentary entitled Malaysia United vs Covid-19.

The documentary to be telecast on May 23 at 9pm covers the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia and efforts of the people and the government in curtailing it.

Raymond noted that among the courses offered are Google IT Automation with Python, SAS Programmer, and Intel Introduction to Deep Learning, as well as career paths that could be accessed by students such as data analyst, cloud architect and software developer.

He explained that MDEC which focused on three key pillars namely digitally skilling Malaysians, digitally powering businesses and attracting digital investments is a great programme for Malaysians to pick up new skills and get ready to work in the digital economy post- Covid-19.

Registration for Let’s Learn Digital campaign is available at www.mdec.my/letslearndigital.

Meanwhile, Raymond said MDEC managed to collect RM30,000 to support the production and delivery of medical equipment and supplies for frontliners who have been working hard to flatten the curve and reduce the Covid-19 infection.

MDEC is working closely with the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM) Response & Relief Team (IMARET) and corporate platforms, via “crowdfunding” to collect funds. — Bernama