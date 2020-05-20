Health D-G stresses again to stay at home during Raya if possible

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reminded the Muslim community to avoid the three Cs — crowded places, confined spaces and close conversation — when they visit. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Health Ministry have strongly advised the public to remain at home during Hari Raya and urged them to monitor and maintain the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) if they must visit their relatives.

Speaking at his daily press conference today, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reminded the Muslim community to avoid the three Cs — crowded places, confined spaces and close conversation — when they visit.

“Even though the government has allowed visiting for the first day (of Raya), please avoid touching and shaking hands. If someone who is asymptomatic but is Covid-19 positive comes calling, we might be infected.

“And if we are visiting, make sure you monitor your hygiene and wash your hands at all homes that you visit.

“Better yet, this is only an advice and not a policy, don’t leave home at all. Don’t go visiting and just celebrate Hari Raya at home with your immediate family members,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that the public should also avoid visiting the graves of their loved ones and holding large family gatherings at home.

The government has allowed up to 20 visitors during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities which is his weekend.