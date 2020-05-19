Health D-G: Sri Petaling tabligh cluster makes up almost half of country’s total Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh congregation cluster infected up to five generations. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today revealed that 927 cases of patients under investigation (PUI) have been identified as being linked to the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh congregation, bringing the total to 3,347 cases nationwide.

He said the figure has increased the number of Covid-19 positive cases involving the cluster from the previous figure of 2,375 cases.

“This means that the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster and its sub clusters account for 48 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that the particular cluster has infected up to five generations.

He said we are now seeing 33 cases of death from the tabligh cluster that makes up 0.99 per cent of the cluster.

As of yesterday, a total of 40,613 samples have been taken from the cluster.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said the country recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 6,978 cases.

“Out of the 37 cases, two are import cases while 35 are local transmissions, where 22 are non-Malaysians, bringing the total of active cases to 1,218,” he said.