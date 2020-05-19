Ex-Bersatu sec-gen shrugs off RoS letter, says decision to reject Dr M’s resignation as chairman still binding

Datuk Marzuki Yahya speaks to reporters after a meeting at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya has dismissed the letter by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) affirming Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as chairman.

He said the Bersatu Supreme Council’s decision to reject Dr Mahathir’s resignation when he first tendered it on February 24 still stands, and it could still keep the Langkawi MP as chairman.

“The party president called for a Supreme Council meeting that night itself, the result of which was to reject Tun Dr Mahathir’s attempt to resign,” Marzuki told Malay Mail, referring to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a letter to Bersatu’s working secretary Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya dated May 5, the RoS said that party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is now the acting chairman, per Article 16.9 of the party’s constitution.

The letter was shared on social media earlier today by Bersatu member and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Ahmad Kamal on Twitter.

The RoS is under the Home Ministry, whose minister Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin is the new Bersatu secretary-general that was appointed to replace Marzuki.

Marzuki similarly dismissed Bersatu information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin’s argument that the party has no constitutional provisions to reinstate someone who had already resigned as chairman.

“The constitution was made by the party itself, and whatever decision its supreme council makes cannot be negated in any way. This is something the public does not fully understand.

“When the supreme council makes a decision, it is considered to have been made by the party as a whole. If not then why does it even exist if its decisions are meant to be disputed by others like the Registrar?” he said.

The former deputy foreign minister said that in his opinion, the Supreme Council can continue to dispute the Registrar’s affirmation of Dr Mahathir’s resignation, so long as all of its members agree to do so.

“Whatever developments that have happened since (February 24) the decision made on that day still stands.

“Any statements made on an individual basis within Bersatu, be it by ordinary or members of the supreme council, are not valid,” Marzuki said.

The copy of the RoS letter was released today, seemingly timed with a statement from top Bersatu leaders insisting that the party had made the decision in the abovementioned meeting.

Earlier, an audio clip was also leaked in which Dr Mahathir was heard attempting to delay his own party’s exit from PH.