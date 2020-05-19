Barbers still a no-go; reopening of non-Muslim places of worship being discussed, says minister

Hair salons and barber shops are still on the negative list of the conditional movement control order. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — There is no decision as of yet to allow barbers and hairstylists to reopen, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He acknowledged receiving appeals from grooming and hair dressing associations asking to be allowed to resume operations after two months without a source of income for its members.

“Though I understand their predicament, the matter has yet to be discussed by the National Security Council (NSC). Hair salons and barber shops are still on the negative list of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), and so far, the Health Ministry has not offered any advice on the matter,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference today.

Separately, the minister said NSC is still fine-tuning the standard operating procedure (SOP) for non-Muslim places of worship before they can reopen.

“The matter was discussed during today’s council meeting, but no formal decision has been reached yet. The unity minister will meet again with non-Muslim religious leaders and representatives at a later date to make several proposals and provide NSC’s feedback.

“We should be able to make a decision by Thursday at the earliest. I will announce any developments later on,” he said.

Last Thursday, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) deputy president Jagir Singh told Malay Mail that the body is currently discussing with NSC and the Health Ministry SOPs or guidelines to help the management at these places of worship conduct prayers or ceremonies and handle congregants.

Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 256 quarantine centres remain in operation compared to 245 the day before, with 17,482 individuals undergoing mandatory quarantining.

Yesterday, 583 Malaysian citizens returned from abroad and were placed under quarantine. A total of 38,133 returning expatriates have been placed in quarantine since April 3, with 29,819 having since completed the two-week isolation period and permitted to return home.

On Sunday, the Higher Education Ministry sent 418 higher education institution students back to their respective hometowns, via three flights from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, Bintulu and Sibu, in Sarawak.

From April 27 until yesterday, the ministry has sent back a total of 49,437 students to their families. No student returnees are scheduled for today.



