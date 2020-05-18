Recovered from Covid-19? Quarantine yourself for 14 days, Health D-G says ahead of Raya

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to celebrate the Hari Raya without visiting relatives and friends. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Those who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection should not receive guests for a period of 14 days says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the individuals who have recovered and discharged from hospitals after testing negative for Covid-19 should quarantine themselves for 14 days, ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration this weekend.

“When a patient is discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection, the patient should be quarantined for 14 days at home and in that period do not receive guests or visit people,” he said in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 update.

He said the individual can only visit people after 14 days, but should follow the standard operating procedures by frequently washing hands, wearing masks and so on.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to celebrate the Hari Raya without visiting relatives and friends.

“What is important is that we need to stop the chain of infection. One of the effective ways to achieve it is by celebrating the festival in a closed door environment, where it should be celebrated within the family members in a house,” he said.

“Do not visit relatives or friends just for this year. If we are exposed, we might bring back the virus to home and infect those who are at high risk at the home,” he added.