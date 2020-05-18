Johor cops say rejected 70pc of interstate travel applications daily, as ‘balik kampung’ not essential

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said authorities have rejected the 70 per cent of the applications as interstate or cross-border travels are for emergency cases only. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — Johor police revealed today that about 70 per cent of the 1,500 interstate travel applications that it received daily were for returning to their respective hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said authorities have rejected the 70 per cent of the applications as interstate or cross-border travels are for emergency cases only.

“Therefore, the public are advised not to waste their time by giving such reasons,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Ayob Khan added that police requests the public’s cooperation to comply with the regulations during the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), especially during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

He said that during the implementation of the CMCO, 33 roadblocks were held at several strategic locations in the state, including at exit points.

Earlier, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that it is baffling that so many people are still attempting to return home for the festive holidays despite the CMCO which prohibits interstate travel for non essential reasons.

Police have ordered back 1,175 more vehicles attempting to cross interstate borders to return to their hometown yesterday, despite repeated warnings that it is not allowed.