Saifuddin: Use internet wisely to avoid fraud and cyber-bullying

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The internet must be used wisely and positively based on security, vigilance and responsibility that emphasise self-regulation in curbing internet abuse.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said although the internet could expand knowledge and facilitate communication with anyone from all over the world and enable online transactions at the fingertips, it should be used with caution.

“We must be careful and responsible in using the internet to avoid being victims of fraud and cyber bullying and to avoid spreading fake news that will endanger the country’s harmony.

“Click wisely, not sure, don’t share.” he said in his speech in conjunction with World Telecommunication and Information Society Day today which was aired on his social site.

WTISD is celebrated on May 17 each year in conjunction with the anniversary of the establishment of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the United Nations (UN).

He said the government through the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) had implemented various initiatives to strengthen the country’s telecommunications infrastructure to ensure that the society was always connected, informed and ‘no one would be left behind’.

He said among the key government initiatives is the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP), aimed at providing sustainable, comprehensive, high quality and affordable digital connectivity for the well-being of the people and the nation’s development.

“With effective telecommunications infrastructure such as the internet, driven by the ability of smart ICT applications, will surely make our day-to-day activities easier, faster and more productive which will ultimately improve the country’s socio-economic quality,” he said.

This year, the theme of the WTISD celebration, organised by ITU, was ‘Connect 2030: ICT for Sustainable Development Goals’ which focused on the development and emergence of new ICT trends as catalysts for smart and sustainable development as well as nurturing economic, environmental and social development that were capable of contributing to the five strategic goals of the Connect 2030 agenda, namely, growth, inclusion, sustainability, innovation and partnerships. — Bernama