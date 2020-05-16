PM thanks well-wishers on his 73rd birthday

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's latest post on Facebook thanking well-wishers received over 24,000 ‘likes’ and was flooded with comments and birthday wishes for Muhyiddin. — Picture from Facebook/ts.muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin thanked all those who have congratulated him and offered prayers in conjunction with his 73rd birthday yesterday.

In the latest post on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin also expressed his gratitude to Allah for giving him a long life.

“I am grateful to allah that by his consent that I am living and given the opportunity to enjoy his abundant blessings with my beloved family, relatives, friends and all Malaysians.

“May Allah consented to and grant all our ‘doa’ (prayers) to be protected from the outbreak of Covid-19 and give us all the strength, perseverance and patience to meet this challenging ordeal. May Allah ease all of our struggles in seeking his acceptance, “the statement said.

Muhyiddin also prayed for the people’s well-being and happiness in life and hereafter, and that Malaysia and its multi-racial people would continue to live in a harmonious, united and loving environment.

“At this opportunity, I would like to express my sincere thanks to those who wished me a happy birthday and prayed for my well-being. It is impossible for me to answer each and every one. Once again, thank you, “he said.

The note received over 24,000 ‘likes’ and was flooded with comments and birthday wishes for Muhyiddin.

Among them, Facebook account owner Zaida Rahanim wrote: “Happy birthday to you beloved PM. May you have a long life and good health in performing your duty to the precious country”.

Nur Aatiqah Musa also said: “Happy birthday to TSMY ... may you have a long life and continue to be healthy to lead a country which is full of challenges... I pray the PM and his family to be given protection and well-being in life and hereafter .... TQ PM”.

Another user of the social site, Syahir Ahmad wrote: “Happy birthday Tan Sri ... May Allah always bless you and give you good health to continue to administer the country”. — Bernama