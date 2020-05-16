Over 30,000 rate payers in Miri enjoying 25pc discount, says mayor

Miri City Council mayor Adam Yii said owners of 30,313 rateable properties under the council’s jurisdiction will enjoy a 25 per cent discount on their assessment rates. — Reuters pic

MIRI, May 16 — The owners of 30,313 rateable properties under the Miri City Council (MCC) jurisdiction will enjoy a 25 per cent discount on their assessment rates as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg recently.

MCC Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang, in a press statement today, said the rate payers, comprising owners of residential, commercial, industrial and special purpose properties, can pay their assessment bills at the Sarawak Service Counter at UTC from May 27.

He said rate payers who wish to pay online can subscribe to Sarawak Pay or Paybills.

“For those who have paid the assessment rates for year 2020, the overpayment will be contra to the next active bill(s) or next year. We are pleased to inform that the Sarawak government has agreed to extend the due date for the first-half assessment rates to October 31, 2020,” he added. — Bernama