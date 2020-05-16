Covid-19: Health D-G confirms one death involving MOH staff, 17 new positive cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that recovery cases now account for 80.2 per cent or 5,512 cases of total cumulative Covid-19 cases, which now have reached a tally of 6,872 cases in total. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Ministry of Health recorded 17 new Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia today, once again charting a lower count compared to 73 new recovery cases.

In his daily press briefings, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that recovery cases now account for 80.2 per cent or 5,512 cases of total cumulative Covid-19 cases, which now have reached a tally of 6,872 cases in total.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced one new Covid-19-related death today, involving a public health worker in Sabah, with a history of lung cancer and high blood pressure.

