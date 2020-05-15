IRB uploads guidelines for payment deferment, revised tax estimation for companies

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Operational Guidelines for the revised tax estimate in third month instalment in 2020 and deferment of the tax estimation payments (CP204 and CP500) under the Economic Stimulus Package have been uploaded to the official portal of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) as a reference for taxpayers.

IRB, in a statement today, said the guidelines can be accessed and downloaded at its official website http://www.hasil.gov.my and then by clicking the main page, legislation, operating guidelines and amendments of the tax estimate payments by qualifying companies.

CP204 form is for an existing company that is required to furnish estimation of tax payable not later than 30 days before the beginning of the basis period of a year while CP500 is a tax instalment scheme for a taxpayer that has income other than employment such as business income, rental income and royalties, issued by IRB.

Enquiries can be directed to the board via HASiL Live Chat at 03-8911 1000 or 03-8911 1000 (overseas) or through a quick link at http://lampiran2.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/GPO_2_2020_1.pd, Facebook and Twitter. — Bernama