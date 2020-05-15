Health D-G: Still not OK to go gallivanting with kids, elderly during CMCO

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government will prosecute those who are caught taking those deemed vulnerable like children and the elderly to crowded places for no reason under Act 342. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Although conditional movement control order (CMCO) violators are being given some leeway, the government won’t hesitate to take action if the problem persists, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He said the government will prosecute those who are caught taking those deemed vulnerable like children and the elderly to crowded places for no reason under Act 342.

Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) states: “Compounding of offences — the director-general or any public officer authorised for this purpose by him in writing may be prescribed by regulations as compoundable by collecting from the offender a sum of money not exceeding one thousand ringgit.”

As it stands, Parliament has passed a law that gives the Health D-G (and public officers authorised by him in writing) the power to compound compoundable offences under Act 342.

“This matter has already been discussed during National Safety Council (MKN) meetings,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

“Those bringing out the high-risk category to public areas can and will be summoned under Act 342.

“My advice to all of you is to avoid bringing the handicapped, children and the elderly to places like supermarkets and even hospitals. You should only visit the hospital if you have an appointment,” he added.

At the moment, there is no prohibition against parents taking their children out to shop at places where large crowds are expected, but Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakob said today parents are still not encouraged to do so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added the government may look into tweaking the CMCO so the prohibition could be included.

The government began relaxing movement curbs on May 4 with the hope of jump-starting an economy battered by the global pandemic, allowing non-essential services, including retail to resume businesses but subject to physical distancing rules.

The announcement led to most malls around the country reopening, prompting concern among some independent public health experts that it could set off a new wave of infections.

But Ismail Sabri suggested today the CMCO has been smooth so far with a majority of businesses showing high compliance with the health standard operating procedure prepared by the Ministry of Health.