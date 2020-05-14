Women, children among those carted off in lorries as Immigration Dept raids migrants in Selayang Baru

Some of the undocumented migrants at Selayang Baru that were arrested by the Immigration Department during a raid on May 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Immigration Department, along with local authorities, have carried out fresh raids in Selayang Baru, Gombak today against undocumented migrants.

This included women and children who were hauled in Immigration Department trucks, accompanied by security services personnel.

Some of the women hauled in those trucks were seen in distraught and even crying as they were ferried out of the area.

The raids are believed to be carried earlier today with hundreds of police, immigration and other government agencies personnel taking part.

At the time of writing, it is yet unknown the exact number of undocumented migrants, including women and children, that were detained in today’s operation.

Selayang Baru is part of several areas in Kuala Lumpur that is placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on April 25.

On May 11, the department have also carried out raids at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market and arrested 1,368 undocumented migrants, including 261 women and 98 children.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in the operations that began at 6.30pm, a total of 790 Myanmar nationals were arrested, followed by Indonesians (421), Bangladeshis (78), Indians (54), Pakistanis (6) and the rest were of other nationalities.

Khairul Dzaimee explained that a total of 7,551 foreigners were inspected and 1,368 of them were detained and brought for documentation process at the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department in Jalan Duta.

Khairul Dzaimee said all detainees tested negative for Covid-19.

Those nabbed would be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963

The detainees will then be deported back to their countries after they had served their sentence and will be blacklisted from entering the country.