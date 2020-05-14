Ku Nan’s defence trial continues on May 18

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor completed giving his evidence on March 5. He chose to testify under oath from the witness stand when the defence proceedings commenced last January 17.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 Mei — The High Court here has set May 18 to 22 to continue with the defence trial of former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who is charged with receiving bribe of RM2 million from a businessman.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said she was informed on the date through an email from High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas last May 8.

She said the hearing will be before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

“The defence is expected to call three more witnesses,” she told Bernama through WhatsApp today.

Tengku Adnan, 69, completed giving his evidence on March 5. He chose to testify under oath from the witness stand when the defence proceedings commenced last January 17.

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong who is also director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to AKSB which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan is being charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama