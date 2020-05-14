CMCO: Melaka to allow Friday prayers in mosques from May 29, says mufti

Staff member from mosque distributes hand sanitiser to worshippers during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, May 14 — Friday prayers in mosques in Melaka will be allowed from May 29 but with conditions, Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said today.

The decision on the matter was reached at a special meeting of the Melaka Fatwa (Edict) Committee yesterday, he said.

Abdul Halim said only 40 worshippers will be allowed for the Friday prayers but added that this will be subject to developments and the consideration of the National Security Council.

The mosque managements must take the appropriate control measures to ensure the health of the worshippers in compliance with the standard operating procedures of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), he said.

“There will be no Friday prayers in mosques in Melaka tomorrow (May 15) and on May 22. These will be replaced with the Zuhur prayers at home,” he said.

The special meeting yesterday also decided that there will be no Aidilfitri prayers in mosques in Melaka, he said, adding that these prayers will be held within the family at home. — Bernama