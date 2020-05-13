Health D-G: Case of two students contracting Covid-19 despite compulsory quarantine under investigation

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 24, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed that two university students contracted Covid-19 despite undergoing four weeks mandatory quarantine.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating the source of the infection.

“Although they were quarantined for four weeks, they might have been exposed to people who work at the university.

“There are staff who go in and out of the university and there might have been exposure. However, we are investigating the matter,” he said briefly during his daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The two students were among those who were quarantined in university accommodation in peninsula Malaysia during the movement control order (MCO).

The duo returned to Sabah earlier this month after the government allowed tertiary students to return home.