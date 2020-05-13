Former Perak Speaker accuses MB, state govt of undemocratic behaviour

Former Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham today accused the Perak Perikatan Nasional government of ‘assaulting democracy’ at yesterday’s state assembly sitting. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, May 13 — Former Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham today accused the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of “assaulting democracy” at yesterday’s state assembly sitting.

Ngeh, who tendered his resignation during the sitting yesterday, alleged that the state government had secretly tampered with the Speaker’s microphone system.

“On numerous occasions during the proceedings, when I wanted to use the microphone, the microphone system could not be turned on. The microphone system was supposed to be under the full control of the Speaker of the House and I can override and determine who should be given the right to speak.

“It was functioning well on Sunday when I tested it, but I had no control over it when I chaired the sitting yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

The Beruas MP also said that the state government had brought 20 men to the sitting with the intention of forcibly removing him while he presided over the state assembly even though he intended to resign after his speech.

“These men in black had unlawfully trespassed into the State Assembly without the Speaker’s knowledge or consent,” he said.

Ngeh also alleged that the sergeants-at-arms, who are state assembly officials tasked with maintaining order and security at the Speaker’s behest, were forced to turn against him and evict him from the state assembly because they are on the payroll of the state government.

He said the state government refused to allow reporters to cover the sitting, except for state news agency Bernama and broadcaster RTM, despite invitations being sent to “more than 20 media”.

Ngeh added that he had instructed for the whole session of the sitting to be livestreamed, but this was stopped right after the Perak Sultan’s speech.

“The public and media have no access to the proceedings and the state government has full control over the news that will be released to the public,” he said.

Ngeh, who filed a police report over yesterday’s incident, urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and act immediately against those involved and charge them in court so that the rule of law can be upheld.