Socso explains never assented to MyEG as Covid-19 one-stop centre for employers

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Social Security Organisation (Socso) clarified today it has never agreed to My EG Services Bhd (MyEG) offering itself as a one-stop portal for employers in Malaysia to manage requirements related to Covid-19 screening for their workforce.

Socso’s Head of Medical and Rehabilitation Dr Azlan Darus said that as the agency coordinating the mandatory Covid-19 testing for workers, both local and foreign, has never given consent to anyone to manage the services.

“Yes we are not aware and none of my staff give consent,” he told Malay Mail in a brief message.

This morning, in a statement to Bursa Malaysia, MyEG said employees, including foreign workers, who are contributors to the Socso are eligible to have the cost of testing covered by Socso’s Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP).

“MyEG’s portal is an option for companies that wish to streamline the process of getting workers tested, providing employers with the necessary tools to register and receive confirmation of the eligibility of their workforce for the Prihatin Screening Programme.

“At the same time, through a partnership with a panel of Socso registered clinics, MyEG will also arrange for screening to be conducted on-site at employers’ premises by trained medical practitioners adhering fully to Ministry of Health guidelines. For workers not covered by the Prihatin Screening Programme, the cost of testing can be paid out-of-pocket,” it said in the statement.

PSP is a free Covid-19 screening programme for workers including foreign workers that are registered with Socso under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 for companies that are allowed to operate during the movement control order period, subject to the guidelines prepared by Socso that started on April 27, 2020

The Edge reported that this morning at market opening, MyEG’s share price rose six sen or 4.69 per cent to RM1.34 per unit, for a market capitalisation of RM4.43 billion with some 19 million shares traded.

MyEG’s share trade was halted between 9am and 10am today in conjunction with the announcement.

The Malaysian Insight also reported that Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba saying that the cabinet had never approved of the deal.

Malay Mail also understands that the Human Resource Ministry will release a statement regarding the matter soon.