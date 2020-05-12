MAF identifies rat trails at country’s border in Kedah

Sixth Brigade Commander Brigadier General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid said 500 MAF officers and personnel are involved in guarding the 240-kilometre border round the clock. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, May 12 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has identified several “rat trails” at the country’s borders along Bukit Kayu Hitam to Weng, Baling in Kedah.

Sixth Brigade Commander Brigadier General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid said 500 MAF officers and personnel are involved in guarding the 240-kilometre border round the clock, where tighter inspection and controls, as well as more frequent patrols, are being carried out, to prevent undocumented migrants from sneaking into the country.

“The enforcement measures are to ensure no intrusion into the country through the border in Kedah during conditional movement control order (CMCO) period especially during the approaching Aidilfitri celebration,” he told reporters here, today.

He was met after Op Penawar handing over duties ceremony for Seberang Perai area between Royal Armoured Corps 3rd Regiment Commanding Officer Lt Kol Norazri Mohd Nor and Royal Malay Regiment 19th Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Azmi Abdul Rahim. Also present was Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

Mohd Halim said besides manpower, MAF is also utilising state of the art technologies in guarding the national borders including the use of drone surveillance.

Prior in the event, he said 300 MAF personnel from the Royal Malay Regiment 19th Battalion are tasked with assisting police in conducting roadblocks and patrols as well as inspections at three districts in Seberang Perai.

He said, the team is replacing members of the Royal Armoured Corps 3rd Regiment, who were on duty since the beginning of MCO until today.

“We are replacing officers and personnel to give Royal Armoured Corps 3rd Regiment members the chance to rest for a while before resuming duties. In Kedah 300 MAF members are helping the police in carrying out duties throughout CMCO,” he said. — Bernama