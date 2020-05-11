Citing CMCO, coverage of Perak state assembly tomorrow limited only to govt media

Citing the CMCO, the Perak government will not allow media other than Bernama and RTM to cover the one-day state assembly sitting tomorrow. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, May 11 — The Perak government will not allow media other than state news agency Bernama and broadcaster RTM to cover the one-day state assembly sitting tomorow, citing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) nationwide.

Despite sending an earlier invitation to all media to send one reporter and one photographer via the State Information Department, the State Secretariat’s corporate unit in a statement today said that only the so-called “official media” are allowed to cover the sitting.

“After taking into consideration the prime minister’s announcement on the extension on the CMCO and to intensify the effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the administration has decided to limit the invites for the sitting.

“In accordance with that, the administration has decided that only official media are allowed to attend and cover the session,” it said.

The statement also said that the media passes that has been distributed to media agencies other than the mainstream media are void with immediate effect.

However, the statement said that media can still follow the session via live streaming.

“All the difficulties in this regard are deeply regretted,” the statement further read.