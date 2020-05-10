New normal for Muslim at this year’s Nuzul Quran celebrations

On Nuzul Quran Muslims go back to the Quran to remember the historical events and lessons taught by Prophet Muhammad as a guide to their daily lives. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The celebrations for Nuzul Al-Quran this year, 1441 Hijrah, sees the new normal for Muslims amid the test of Covid-19 which has hit the world since last December.

In line with the movement control order (MCO), there are no gatherings in mosques and surau for Muslims to recite the Quran but many families are doing this in their homes as well as online in groups under the guidance of religious teachers.

The size of the celebration is irrelevant as Muslims go back to the Quran to remember the historical events and lessons taught by Prophet Muhammad as a guide to their daily lives.

According to the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Ehsan Mohd Hosni, the most important thing is for Muslims to understand the significance of the event (Nuzul Quran) and to study the Holy Book.

“The best way for us to observe Nuzul Quran is to improve our relationship with the Quran, especially in the reading and practices. If we were previously distant from it, this is the best time to get closer to it.

“What is important is our effort to understand its contents and practise Allah’s laws,” he told Bernama recently.

In today’s era of information technology, the Internet and smartphone applications have made it easier to for Muslims to connect for online Quran sessions.

Ehsan, 48, said there are many verses in the Quran relating to daily lives, with emphasis on observing Allah’s laws and the teachings of the Prophet.

“The best example now is the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the Malaysian government imposing the MCO and now the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for the good of the people,” he said, adding that under Islamic law, the government rules on the basis of the people’s situation while the people have to obey the government which has made the best decisions for all.

Ehsan said Muslims must always work to improve themselves, in line with the teachings in the Quran.

Meanwhile, senior lecturer in the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM)’s Department of Syariah and Economics, Mohd Shahid Mohd Noh said Nuzul Al-Quran is a good time for Muslims to look at improving themselves, especially when faced with tests like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Allah is testing us with Covid-19 which is part of the series of pandemics which have hit mankind. We should work to improve ourselves, especially when we have trangressed Allah’s laws,” he said. — Bernama