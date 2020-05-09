Fire Dept mounts mercy flight for critically ill Orang Asli woman

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Air Unit mounted a mercy flight to send a critically ill Orang Asli woman to receive treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital May 9, 2020. — Bernama

GUA MUSANG, May 9 — The Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Air Unit mounted a mercy flight to send a critically ill Orang Asli woman, who is suffering from breast cancer to receive treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital here today.

Its public relations officer, Asst Supt Mohd Farhan Marzuki said the flight was to transport Amee Busu, 57, from Kampung Dakoh, Pos Balar, who was suffering from high fever for a week.

He added the woman could not be sent by land to the hospital as the access road to her village was badly damaged.

The woman was flown in an Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter which left the Subang Air Base at 12.20pm and arrived at Kampung Dakor at 1.20pm before arriving at the hospital compound at 1.45 pm, he said.

He said the mission was carried out after the department received a report at 10 am from the Orang Asli Development Department in Gombak, Selangor.

The patient was accompanied by her husband, Biyor Angas, 59 and reported to be in stable condition.

The flight crew comprised pilot, Supt Sofia Ahmad and assisted by co-pilot, Asst Supt Mohd Zukhairee Zabidi. — Bernama