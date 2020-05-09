DAP’s Aziz Bari appointed Perak Opposition leader

Tebing Tinggi state assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari has been appointed as the Opposition leader in the Perak State Legislative Assembly. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, May 9 — The Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leadership Council has appointed Tebing Tinggi state assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari as the Opposition leader in the Perak State Legislative Assembly.

Perak PH secretariat chief V. Sivakumar, in a statement today, said the Leadership Council believed that Abdul Aziz would be an effective Opposition leader.

Abdul Aziz, the Perak DAP vice-chairman, was the state executive councillor for education, science, technology and environment from 2018 to February this year under the PH state government.

The first meeting of the third session of the 14th Perak State Legislative Assembly will be held on Tuesday. The one-day sitting is scheduled to be opened by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN), which comprises Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), ousted PH from power after it gained the support of 32 of the 59 state assemblymen in the state.

The Perak State Legislative Assembly has 25 members from BN, four from Bersatu, three from PAS, 16 from DAP, five from Parti Amanah Negara, three from PKR and three independents. — Bernama