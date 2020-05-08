AIA waives premium, extends coverage for Covid-19

AIA Bhd is offering premium/contribution waiver, additional 50 per cent death coverage and extend the period for additional insurance and takaful coverage for Covid-19 to its customers at no additional cost. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — AIA Bhd is offering premium/contribution waiver, additional 50 per cent death coverage and extend the period for additional insurance and takaful coverage for Covid-19 to its customers at no additional cost.

The company said it would waive the premium/contributions for the first three months to new customers who sign-up for A-Life ProtectTerm or participate in A-Life Kasih Famili in May.

“On top of that, customers will also receive free additional hospitalisation and death coverage as well as complementary medical advice on Covid-19 until Sept 30 and June 30, respectively,” it said in a statement today.

The offer is open to new customers who sign up between May 6 and May 31 or until the first 50,000 policies/certificates are taken up, whichever comes first.

AIA said the additional 50 per cent death coverage due to Covid-19, provided until Dec 31, is offered to all new customers who signed up for selected conventional life insurance, takaful and bancassurance plans, including the newly launched A-Enrich Wealth insurance savings plan, between May 6 and May 31 this year.

“This means, if an insured/person covered passes away due to Covid-19, an additional 50 per cent of the basic amount covered will be paid to his/her beneficiary, up to a maximum of RM100,000 or RM250,000 per life depending on the plan,” it said.

AIA has also extended the free additional insurance coverage for Covid-19 to Sept 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020 in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The additional coverage, announced in February, comes with a hospitalisation benefit of RM200 per day up to 30 days of hospitalisation if the insured/person covered is diagnosed with Covid-19 and kept in quarantine at any of Ministry of Health Malaysia’s designated hospitals.

“An additional lump sum of RM10,000 will be paid to his/her beneficiary, if the individual passes away due to the pandemic,” it said.

It added that all existing Individual Life, Family Takaful, Flex PA and Easy PA Cover customers and those who signed up for any of these plans before Sept 30 would be eligible to receive this free additional coverage.

AIA chief marketing officer Heng Zee Wang said these offerings are aimed at helping to ease the financial roadblocks faced by Malaysians and provide them with accessible means to get the right coverage for themselves and their loved ones during these uncertain times due to Covid-19. — Bernama