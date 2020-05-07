Pakatan presidential council: Anwar appointed Opposition leader after DAP demurred

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is officially appointed as Opposition leader. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has officially named PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Opposition leader, and informed both the Dewan Rakyat and the Prime Minister's Office of the decision.

In a statement this evening, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said DAP had informed the council that it would not be nominating one of its own for the position, thus paving the way for Anwar's appointment in his capacity as Port Dickson MP.

DAP is the party with the largest number of MPs within PH.

“Usually, the post of Opposition leader is given to the party with the most MPs, taking into account at the same time the views of all MPs within the coalition,” he said in a statement.

Saifuddin added in the statement that signed letters were dispatched to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariffin Md Yusof's office on Monday, and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan on Thursday.

“Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal have also been informed of the appointment,” Saifuddin said, referring to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman and Parti Warisan Sabah president, respectively.

Saifuddin said the presidential council met on March 21 and April 26 to discuss the position, among other issues.