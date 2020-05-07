Health D-G: Only 16pc beds in use at Covid-19 wards across Malaysia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently only 16 per cent of 5,500 beds in 40 hospitals allocated for Covid-19 treatment purposes are in use. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Health Ministry has assured that hospitals in Malaysia have sufficient capacity to treat novel coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently only 16 per cent of 5,500 beds in 40 hospitals allocated for Covid-19 treatment purposes are in use.

“For Covid-19 wards, there is only 16 per cent usage, out of 5,500 beds in 40 hospitals. That is 864 beds.

“As for quarantine centres, out of the 3,875 beds allocated, we have used 557 beds.

“And for critical care, out of the 737 beds, only 15 per cent are in use.

“In terms of ventilators, out of 1,091, only 38 per cent are in use,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily briefing today.

Malaysia today recorded a relative low of 39 new Covid-19 positive cases, out of which 38 were local transmissions.

The death toll remains at 107 with no fatalities reported today.